A man threatened to kill ‘all doctors’ at a Beaufort County urgent care, reports say

Here’s what 10 common medical services cost at Beaufort and Jasper county’s hospitals From child delivery to heart failure, here's what 10 of the most common medical services cost at Beaufort and Jasper county's three hospitals — Hilton Head Hospital, Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From child delivery to heart failure, here's what 10 of the most common medical services cost at Beaufort and Jasper county's three hospitals — Hilton Head Hospital, Beaufort Memorial Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital.

While escorting his girlfriend to Lowcountry Urgent Care on Lady’s Island Sunday, a man threatened to kill “all doctors” at the facility, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report says.

The man admitted to police that he made the threat but said he didn’t make it toward anyone specific.

He seemed agitated when he entered the business, an employee told police. She said he was yelling about costs before making the threat.

The report says the man “didn’t feel his girlfriend was getting the care she needed.”

“He stated he was upset because doctors try to find more ways to charge you for something you don’t need,” the report says.





He “stormed” out of the office after making the threat, according to the employee.

Police found the man in the parking lot of the business. He reportedly told police he caused a scene.

A trespass notice was issued, and the man voluntarily left the property. He was allowed to return to pick-up his girlfriend.