Woman flown to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Beaufort area, officials say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A woman suffered critical injuries and was flown from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Beaufort, according to the Burton Fire District.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Robert Smalls Parkway and W.K. Allston Drive and involved a minivan and a work truck that suffered heavy damage, according to a fire district news release.

It took fire crews over 40 minutes to rescue the driver, who was “heavily entrapped” in the minivan. A tow truck had to separate the vehicles so firefighters could remove the roof of the vehicle, peel back the dashboard and rescue the woman, the release said.

She was then flown from the scene.

Four other occupants of the minivan, including a 3-year-old child, were treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital. Their injuries were unknown on Thursday morning.

Three Beaufort County EMS ambulances, along with an EMS supervisor, responded to the scene.

Traffic was delayed for over an hour while emergency crews worked. Fire crews remained at the scene until 11 p.m. to assist law enforcement with lighting for the investigation.

In addition to Burton firefighters, the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, the Beaufort and Port Royal police departments, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

“While it was a very chaotic and difficult scene, we all communicated and worked through it together,” Burton Battalion Chief Matt Maichel said. “Right now, our thoughts are with these two families and hope our efforts will reunite them all.”

The crash was the second incident Burton firefighters responded to within 24 hours. Just past midnight, firefighters responded to a single vehicle crash on Pine Grove Road and found the vehicle rolled over into a ditch.

The female driver in that crash suffered minor injuries.