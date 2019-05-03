Beaufort Co. man charged with felony DUI after 2-year-old girl injured in crash

A Burton man faces multiple charges after a child was hurt in a crash Thursday.

Vernon Evans, 25, was driving a 2012 Ford on Joe Frazier Road near Roundabout Loop and suspected to be under the influence when the car hit the rear of a 2014 Chevrolet pickup at about 8 p.m. Thursday, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

A 2-year-old girl in the vehicle with Evans was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, Southern said.

Evans was also taken to the hospital and when released was charged early Friday morning with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, child endangerment and driving under suspension, according to Southern and jail records.

He was booked at Beaufort County Detention Center at 2:43 a.m. and remained jailed Friday morning, online jail records show.