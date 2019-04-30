4 gun owners report their weapons were stolen over the weekend in Beaufort Co., deputies say

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

Four handguns were reported stolen over the weekend from four different locations in Northern Beaufort County, according to reports from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

• A Ruger .389 LCP pistol was stolen between 12:22 and 12:30 a.m. Friday out of the glove box of a Toyota Tundra parked in the driveway of a home on Bay Point Road on Lands End. The incident was caught on video surveillance. A male is seen walking up to three cars in the driveway and trying to open two other vehicles before opening the door to the pickup. The pistol is worth $300.

• A Ruger 9 mm pistol was stolen between 8:10 and 10:15 a.m. Friday from a home in the White Pines section of Burton. Before taking his car in for maintenance, the owner of the pistol took the weapon out of the glove box of his car and hid it under his mattress in the master bedroom. When he went to retrieve the weapon a short while later, it was gone. After searching his room, he checked video surveillance and saw that his girlfriend’s son was the only one to enter and leave the home in his absence. The son denied taking the weapon. The owner of the pistol said if the thief is his girlfriend’s son, then he doesn’t want to pursue charges because he doesn’t “want to get him in trouble.”

• A black 9 mm High Point pistol was stolen between 3 p.m. Saturday and 8:54 a.m. Sunday from a vehicle on Stuart Point Road in Burton. The owner of the pistol said his car was locked and nothing else was missing. He told deputies he didn’t want them to come to house to investigate.

• A black .40 caliber Smith and Wesson M&P compact pistol with a pinky finger extender on the magazine and a 3 1/2 inch barrel was stolen between 3:45 p.m. April 23 and 9:10 a.m. Saturday from the center console of a vehicle on Shallowford Downs on Lady’s Island. The pistol was kept in a Fobus waist holder. The owner of the weapon said that he keeps his car locked, except when he “clocks in to work.” There did not appear to be forced entry. He told deputies he did not wish to pursue charges.