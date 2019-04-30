Crime & Public Safety
Beaufort Co. woman beaten after awaking to find strange man in her apartment, deputies say
A Burton woman was beaten in her apartment early Thursday morning after an unknown man broke in to rob her, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report, and deputies are continuing to investigate.
The woman said she awakened around 3:20 a.m. to find a man in a puffy jacket with a scarf covering his face “looming over her,” the report said.
She told deputies that she thought she recognized his voice but could not place from where, the report said.
