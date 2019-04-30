Crime & Public Safety

Beaufort Co. woman beaten after awaking to find strange man in her apartment, deputies say

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips By
Up Next
Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips By

A Burton woman was beaten in her apartment early Thursday morning after an unknown man broke in to rob her, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report, and deputies are continuing to investigate.

The woman said she awakened around 3:20 a.m. to find a man in a puffy jacket with a scarf covering his face “looming over her,” the report said.

She told deputies that she thought she recognized his voice but could not place from where, the report said.

  Comments  