Beaufort Co. woman beaten after awaking to find strange man in her apartment, deputies say

A Burton woman was beaten in her apartment early Thursday morning after an unknown man broke in to rob her, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report, and deputies are continuing to investigate.

The woman said she awakened around 3:20 a.m. to find a man in a puffy jacket with a scarf covering his face “looming over her,” the report said.

She told deputies that she thought she recognized his voice but could not place from where, the report said.