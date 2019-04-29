20-30 shots fired on Hilton Head’s South Forest Beach, police say. No injuries reported

A pair of pedestrians hasten across South Forest Beach Drive at Coligny Circle as darkness descends on Hilton Head Island on March 3, 2017. jkarr@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Hilton Head Island beachfront villa complex just after 1 a.m. Monday, where “20-30 shots were fired in the area,” according to a police report.

The officers responded to Ocean Club Villas at 31 South Forest Beach Drive, which is located in one of Hilton Head’s most congested and tourist-heavy areas and just a few blocks from Coligny Beach, the most popular beach on the island.

After searching the area and finding no evidence of shots fired around the Ocean Club building, deputies recovered 25 shell casings in three different locations along the shoreline of South Forest Beach, according to the report.

After collecting the shell casings, deputies continued to search the beach and “found no additional signs of foul play or injuries,” the report said. However, they did see a person fleeing the area.

“No description could be obtained of the individual,” the report said.

Deputies submitted one of the 25 .40-caliber S&W shell casings to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division forensics lab.

Just two days earlier, police responded to a report of possible shots fired on Marshland Road around 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

An officer was flagged down by a woman saying she heard possible shots fired and people running from the area of Junior Trace Road, the report states. Deputies searched the area and it appeared people were celebrating a wedding. Police did not find any evidence of shots fired, but both parties did agree to turn their music down.