Missing Beaufort teenager last seen Thursday morning waiting for school bus, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Police are searching for a 16-year-old Beaufort boy has been missing since Thursday, according to multiple Beaufort County law enforcement agencies.

Travon Millidge was last seen at 8 a.m. waiting for the school bus near the Parkview Apartments on Duke Street in Beaufort, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said Saturday afternoon.

His family has not heard from him and are concerned for his well-being, the release said.

Millidge is a black male, 5-foot-5-inches tall, approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, blue belt and red shoes, the release said.

Anyone with information about Millidge or where he might be can call Beaufort Police Sgt. Dowling at 843-322-7950 or the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 843-524-2777.

