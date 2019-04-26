DNA evidence links Hilton Head man to a 1988 rape of 60-year-old Bluffton woman, police say

A 55-year-old Hilton Head Island man who is scheduled to be released from prison in 2021 is now facing an additional charge and more years behind bars after DNA evidence has linked him to the rape of the 60-year-old woman he previously admitted to killing in 1988, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Bob Bromage.

Eckerin Odell Frazier, currently incarcerated at the Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the rape of Bertha Neaman.

Neaman, of Bluffton, was found dead behind the New Church of Christ on Spanish Wells Road on March 15, 1988. The newspaper carrier was reported missing earlier that morning and was last seen around 3 a.m. at the Mid-Island Plaza on Hilton Head, a sheriff’s office news release said.





After her autopsy, medical experts concluded Neaman was shot to death, the release said. Pathologists’ final autopsy report also said, “Neaman’s sexual assault examination showed that sexual activity had occurred in proximity to her death.”

The FBI examined evidence taken from the autopsy, and tested semen found on the victim. However, technology at that time failed to produce any matches.

The case went cold for more than a decade.

A news clipping from the March 14, 1999, edition of The Island Packet The Island Packet

Until 2000, when witness interviews led investigators to Frazier and Beaufort County authorities concluded they had probable cause to charge him.

“On June 12, 2000, after discussions with then Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III, testimony regarding the Bertha Neaman investigation was presented to the Beaufort County Grand Jury, to which it returned a true bill, directly indicting Eckerin Frazier for murder,” the release said.

Almost a year later, Frazier “pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter” in Neaman’s death, the sheriff’s office release stated.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the manslaughter charge and another unrelated armed robbery charge. His DNA was entered into the system at the time, according to the release.

Earlier this year and because DNA technology has vastly improved over the years, Sheriff’s Office investigators submitted a request for a DNA analysis of evidence in Neaman’s case in an effort to finally identify the semen found on her in 1988.

Sheriff’s office forensic analysts created a DNA profile from that evidence and sent it to SLED.





On April 12, SLED concluded that the DNA profile matched Frazier.

After reviewing the evidence, a judge issued a warrant for Frazier’s arrest. In lieu of being released from prison, Frazier will be transported to Beaufort County where he will receive a bond hearing for the sexual assault charge. He could face 30 years in prison for the charge.

On July 4, 1982, Frazier was arrested for raping a 65-year-old East German woman who was vacationing with her family on Hilton Head.

The woman was on the beach at Port Royal around 7:45 a.m. when she encountered Frazier, who was just 18 at the time.

He knocked her on the back of the head, pushed her into the dunes, cracking her ribs in the process, and removed her bathing suit, according to a report in The Island Packet at the time.

When the woman’s daughter caught Frazier in the act, he ran off. She enlisted beach-goers to follow him and called police. Frazier was chased onto a nearby golf course and hid in the woods before returning home later in the day, when deputies arrested him, reports at the time said.





Frazier was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the assault but served much less than that.

Randolph “Buster” Murdaugh Jr., the solicitor at the time, told reporters in October 1982 that Frazier could be free on parole in six or seven months.

Frazier’s attorney, Roberts Vaux, said, “So the state got a guilty plea and he got less time.”