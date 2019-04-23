‘Out of control’ 13-year-old boy found possibly OD’ing at Bluffton playground, deputies say

Opioid awareness, prevention and treatment in Beaufort County Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage says Beaufort County, S.C. saw about 20 opioid drug overdoses in January and February 2019. "It's a public safety issue, it's a public health issue," he said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage says Beaufort County, S.C. saw about 20 opioid drug overdoses in January and February 2019. "It's a public safety issue, it's a public health issue," he said.

A 13-year-old Bluffton boy was found unresponsive Saturday in the playground area of the Avalon Shores apartment complex, experiencing what appeared to be a drug overdose, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 Simmonsville Road in Bluffton at 9:48 p.m. after receiving a call that there was a male juvenile lying on the ground, breathing but seemingly “high” on an unknown substance, the report stated.

The boy had a blank stare and would not talk, according to the report. His pupils were dilated and, when a deputy asked him whether he had taken an illegal substance, the boy nodded yes, the report stated.

“I asked him was he feeling ‘funny’ and he again shook his head yes,” the deputy wrote.

The boy was transported to Hilton Head Hospital by Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services, according to the report.

Neither the boy nor his parents live at Avalon Shores.

A Bluffton Police Department officer contacted the boy’s parents, who said they did not know why he was there but knew he smokes marijuana and drinks alcohol, the report states.

They told the officer that their son is “out of control” and that they do not know “what to do with him.”

Deputies are continuing to investigate the case, sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Tuesday.