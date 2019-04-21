Beaufort area woman receives death threats and finds “witchcraft hex” by her door, report says

A Burton woman has been receiving threatening text messages stating she is going to die, and she then found a “witchcraft hex” by her front door, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.

The woman told police she doesn’t know who would send the text messages that came from an unknown number and threatened her and her husband.

The couple called police after finding a cracked egg on top of her initials written in sugar on their doorstep, the report says. The deputy noted in the report that the cracked egg appeared fresh upon their arrival.

A Google search showed recipes including egg and sugar for witchcraft spells.

The police report mentions witchcraft but not voodoo. However, voodoo does have roots in Beaufort County and mention of the practice can be found in police reports on a rare occasion.

In the mid-20th century, the county’s sheriff, J. Ed McTeer Sr, was a witch doctor specializing in removing spells cast by other local root doctors, David Lauderdale wrote in a 2016 column for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette

The practice was brought to the region through enslaved Africans and freedmen, the column says.

Current Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner told Lauderdale, at the time, that voodoo is rarely seen or heard of anymore in the county.