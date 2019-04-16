How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump.

Credit card skimmers were discovered Saturday inside fuel pumps at a gas station on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The owner of Grant’s Mini Mart on William Hilton Parkway noticed one of the doors on a gas pump was open when he got to work around 8 a.m., the report said.

He thought the door might have broken, so he fixed it with duct tape and didn’t think anything more of it, the report said.

He told officers he began investigating further when the door on a different pump was ajar, and that’s when he found the credit card skimmers.

The responding deputy wrote in the report that he did not see “any valuable information or serial number on the wires,” when he examined the skimmers.





The skimmers were removed and pumps were operating correctly, an employee said Tuesday afternoon.