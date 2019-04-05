5 arrested after crack, pills, stolen items recovered from Beaufort home, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people on drug charges in connection to dealing cocaine and heroin after serving a warrant at a Beaufort home Friday morning. Travis Ondeck and Tyreesh White, top row from left, and Kameron Gentile and James Brown, bottom row from left, were arrested on felony charges along with a fifth person who faces a misdemeanor charge. Beaufort County Detention Center

Five people were arrested Friday and charged in connection to dealing drugs from a Beaufort home, authorities said.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators received a tip earlier this year that heroin, crack cocaine and pills were being sold from a home at 1906 Baggett St. in Beaufort, an agency release said. Sheriff’s Office deputies and SWAT team, joined by Beaufort police and federal agents, served a search warrant on the home Friday morning.

During the search, officers recovered a handgun reported stolen in Jasper County, a pickup truck reported stolen out of North Augusta, crack cocaine and assorted pills, including Xanax and MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, the release said.

Five people were arrested.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Tyreesh White, 41, was charged with multiple counts of selling heroin and additional counts for selling the drug near a park or school. He was also charged with multiple counts of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and for possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Travis Ondeck, 30, was charged with selling heroin, possessing crack cocaine and cocaine with the intent to distribute and for having a stolen weapon. He faces additional charges for selling or possessing the drugs near a park or school.

Kameron Gentile, 19, faces multiple counts of possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and additional charges for possessing the drug near a school with the intent to distribute.

James Brown, 42, was charged with possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute and additional charges for drug possession near a park of school, according to the release.

A fifth person faces a misdemeanor crack possession charge. The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet don’t typically identify those charged with misdemeanor offenses.

The five people were booked at Beaufort County Detention Center and remained jailed Friday afternoon, jail records show.