Update: Beaufort Co. high school resumes ‘normal operations’ after earlier bomb threat, officials say

A Beaufort County high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after an employee was told there was a bomb on campus, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 1 p.m., an unknown male called a Battery Creek High School employee and “advised there was a bomb on school property,” the release said.

Just before 2 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and the school “resumed normal operations,” a news release from Beaufort County School District spokesperson Jim Foster said.

Additional law enforcement officers responded to the school and did not find any device, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Deputies are remaining on campus “out of abundance of caution,” Bromage said.