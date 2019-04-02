Bluffton man out on bond after attempted murder charge back in jail on drug charges

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

A 44-year-old Bluffton man who allegedly shot at his wife as their two children watched in June is back in jail facing numerous weapon and drug charges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Keith Williams was charged with fleeing to evade arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a firearm, trafficking in meth/cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and simple possession of marijuana after he reportedly ran from deputies early Saturday in Bluffton, the report said.

The incident that led to Williams’ arrest occurred after 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Hilton Head National Drive and Bluffton Parkway, the report said.





The deputy said in the report that he saw Williams as he was patrolling the area in response to a call about suspicious activity and tried to stop him. Another deputy arrived on the scene before Williams ran toward the entrance of Hilton Head National Golf Course, where he threw a backpack near the gate, the report said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Inside the backpack, deputies found a firearm, several baggies of what they suspected to be cocaine and crack cocaine, and a baggie of marijuana, according to the report.





Williams denied owning the backpack or throwing any objects, the report said.

Williams was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center at 6:40 a.m. Saturday and was still being held as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the jail log.

According to court documents, Williams has other charges pending against him for previous crimes including attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

Earlier gunshots fired

Less than an hour before Williams was arrested, around 4:15 a.m., a deputy was parked in the Planet Fitness parking lot near the intersection of Burnt Church Road and Bluffton Parkway when he heard half a dozen gunshots fired, according to a different Sheriff’s Office report.

The deputy wrote in the report that the shots were loud, making him believe they were fired nearby.

He alerted dispatch and drove to Burnt Church Road but did not see any vehicles passing or any pedestrians walking, the report said.

Initially, none of the three deputies who searched the area found anyone in distress or evidence of the fired shots, the report said.

A “more thorough search” was done in the area after Williams was arrested, and a deputy found six 9 mm shell casings on Burnt Church Road not far from the intersection, the report said.

A connection between the two incidents is being investigated pending forensics examinations, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said Tuesday afternoon.