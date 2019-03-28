What is that large cloud of smoke hanging over Beaufort County?

Smoke from controlled burns has resulted to many residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties flocking to social media confused.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission’s website says the agency is conducting multiple controlled burns in Beaufort and Jasper counties Thursday.
Here’s a list of locations as of 5:30 p.m.:
- 30 acres of hazard reduction in Beaufort County near the St. Helena Island Convenience Center
- 25 acres of hardwood control in Beaufort County off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Crossover Road on St. Helena Island
- 60 acres of wildlife management in Beaufort County off Paige Point Bluff Road
- 50 acres of hazard reduction in Jasper County off S.C. 46 near Coleman Loop
- 323 acres of wildlife Management in Jasper County off S.C. 462 near S.C.. 170
- 150 acres of hazard reduction in Jasper County south of Bolan Hall Road
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert at 5:09 p.m. urging drivers to use caution in the Sea Island Parkway.
“Expect a considerable amount of smoke,” the alert says.
Types of controlled burns happening in Beaufort and Jasper counties:
- Hazard reduction burns pine needles, vines and shrubs in forest areas
- Hardwood control reduces competing hardwood vegetation
- Wildlife management improves habitat for wildlife species by stimulating fruit and seed production; increase occurrence of herbage, legumes and hardwood sprouts along with creates openings for feeding and travel.
Comments