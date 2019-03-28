2 charged with dealing heroin after Beaufort County investigative operation, police say

Two Burton brothers were arrested Wednesday on charges of sale and distribution of heroin after allegedly selling the drug to investigators in recent months, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release says.
Deputies received information claiming that Davon Ward, 35, and David Ward, 36, were selling heroin at Franklin Drive in Burton, the release says. It alleges that Davon then sold the drug three times to investigators and David sold it once.
Six warrants were issued for the brothers, who turned themselves in to investigators at the Sheriff’s Office in Beaufort on Wednesday.
Davon is charged with three counts of sale and distribution of heroin and three counts of sale and distribution of heroin within a half mile of a school or park.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
David is charged with one count of sale and distribution of heroin and one count of sale and distribution of heroin within a half mile of a school or park.
Bond was set at $48,000 for Davon and $20,000 for David. Both posted bond and were released from the Beaufort County Detention Center.
In an opioid awareness video released Wednesday, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage says the county saw about 20 drug overdoses in January and February.
“We saw a slight decrease in 2018, but in 2019, it has re-emerged with a vengeance,” Bromage says in the video.
In January, a Hilton Head man and Bluffton woman died after overdoses.
Comments