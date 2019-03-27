Alert now says, Hardeeville Middle School “was not” on lockdown after drugs found

Students at Hardeeville Middle School “were not” placed on a two-hour lockdown but instead had their movement restricted Wednesday after drugs were found on the campus, a City of Hardeeville alert says.
A 5:11 p.m. alert said the school was placed on lockdown about 9 a.m. and it was lifted at about 11 a.m. A 7 p.m. alert from the city said, “the Middle School WAS NOT on lockdown”.
The 7 p.m. alert goes on to say, “students were restricted in moving to certain parts of the school while authorities investigated the scene and searched the building”.
The alert does not go into detail about what areas were restricted.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Four students are facing charges of having marijuana and tobacco products, the alert says. It says they are also charged with disrupting school.
All the students are 14 or 15 years old.
Hardeeville Police Department asked Ridgeland Police Department to assist in a search of the school with the help of their K-9 unit. No other drugs were found.
A call to Hardeeville Police Department for clarity was not immediately returned Wednesday night.
Comments