Man robs Hardeeville bank and starts police pursuit; FBI investigating, alert says

An armed man robbed South State Bank about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and was arrested after a police pursuit on I-95 Southbound, a City of Hardeeville alert says.
Local police and the FBI are investigating the bank robbery. The man, brandishing a gun, robbed the bank of an undisclosed amount of cash.
A Hardeeville police officer spotted the suspect leaving the bank and started a pursuit, which, in-part, traveled on I-95 southbound.
The suspect wrecked his vehicle at the 109 mile marker near Port Wentworth in Georgia. He was captured following the crash and is being held in the Chatham County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.
He is not identified in the alert.
The Hardeeville Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Port Wentworth, The Georgia State Patrol and The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit and capture, the alert says.
