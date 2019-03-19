Beaufort County man says neighbor exposed himself ... again, police report says

A Burton man told police his neighbor has indecently exposed himself on multiple occasions — most recently Monday morning, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
The man said he was in his truck at about midnight Monday morning, and as he turned on his headlights, his neighbor opened the blinds, turned on lights and exposed himself while completely nude.
“(The man) advised he felt extremely uncomfortable and did not want to look at the male,” the report says. “(The man) advised he was alone during this incident.”
It is an ongoing issue, the man told police
“He has put up a 6-foot privacy fence in attempts to block his neighbor exposing himself,” the report says.
The neighbor sometimes masturbates during the incidents, the report says.
The report mentioned the man has children and is concerned they could witness one of the events.
Deputies were able to locate a previous report the man had filed against his neighbor for indecent exposure.
An attempt to contact the neighbor was unsuccessful, the report says. It says the incident will continue to be investigated.
