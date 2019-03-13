Bluffton man reported 9 firearms were stolen from inside his home, police say

A Bluffton man said nine guns were stolen from a locked safe inside his Myrtle Island home within the last month, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
He told deputies he didn’t notice the safe had been broken into until Tuesday afternoon because it’s situated behind his office door, which is not visible when the door is open, the report said.
The deputy who wrote the report noted the safe had been pried open but there were no signs of forced entry into the home.
The guns — valued collectively at more than $3,400 — could have been stolen anytime between Feb. 19 and Tuesday, according to the report.
The guns listed in the report as missing included a variety of makes and models such as revolvers and shotguns.
