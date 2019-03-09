Sheriff’s deputy arrested in Port Royal for domestic violence, jail log says

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested for domestic violence, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort County jail log.
Sgt. Jacob Scott, 32, of Port Royal was arrested around 9 p.m. Friday after Port Royal police responded to a call from his home about a domestic disturbance, the report said.
Scott has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for eight years, and he will be “suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation by the... office of professional responsibility,” according to the release.
He was incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing Saturday, the report said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Comments