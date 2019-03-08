Crime & Public Safety

Man and teenager arrested on Hilton Head for dealing cocaine from apartment, report says

By Katherine Kokal

March 08, 2019 04:42 PM

Victor Garcia- Lopez, a 27-year-old man who was arrested for dealing cocaine on Hilton Head on Friday. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

A man and a teenager were arrested Friday morning on Hilton Head for dealing cocaine out of their apartment near Cordillo Courts on the island’s south end, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrived at the apartment Friday morning and arrested 27-year-old Victor Garcia-Lopez as he was getting into his car on five counts of sale and distribution of cocaine and five counts of sale and distribution of cocaine within .5 miles of a school, according to the report.

St. Luke’s Preschool is across the street from the apartment where Garcia-Lopez and the teenager were allegedly dealing drugs.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested at his place of employment for sale and distribution of cocaine and one count of sale and distribution of cocaine within .5 miles of a school as well, according to the report.

The Island Packet does not typically name minors arrested for crimes unless there is a compelling reason to do so.

In a search of the apartment, investigators found items used to package cocaine and “other illicit drugs for distribution.”

Both were incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center, and were awaiting bond hearings as of Friday afternoon.

Katherine Kokal

Katherine Kokal moved to South Carolina in 2018 after graduating from the University of Missouri with a degree in Print and Digital International Journalism. To date, she has won two South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting and government beat reporting. On the weekends, you’ll find her doing yoga and hiking Pinckney Island.

