Man and teenager arrested on Hilton Head for dealing cocaine from apartment, report says

A man and a teenager were arrested Friday morning on Hilton Head for dealing cocaine out of their apartment near Cordillo Courts on the island’s south end, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators arrived at the apartment Friday morning and arrested 27-year-old Victor Garcia-Lopez as he was getting into his car on five counts of sale and distribution of cocaine and five counts of sale and distribution of cocaine within .5 miles of a school, according to the report.
St. Luke’s Preschool is across the street from the apartment where Garcia-Lopez and the teenager were allegedly dealing drugs.
A 17-year-old male was also arrested at his place of employment for sale and distribution of cocaine and one count of sale and distribution of cocaine within .5 miles of a school as well, according to the report.
The Island Packet does not typically name minors arrested for crimes unless there is a compelling reason to do so.
In a search of the apartment, investigators found items used to package cocaine and “other illicit drugs for distribution.”
Both were incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center, and were awaiting bond hearings as of Friday afternoon.
