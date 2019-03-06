Bluffton man, ex-guitarist of Wicked Lester, now on probation for 2014 child sex crimes, official says

Stephen Arthur Coronel of Bluffton was arrested in 2014 on three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in April 2016. Coronel — who played guitar with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in Wicked Lester, which later became the glam rock band Kiss — was released from South Carolina Department of Corrections on March 4 and is currently at Beaufort County Detention Center, where he has chosen to stay while awaiting permission to move to Florida and serve out his probation there. Beaufort County Detention Center