1 arrested for September shooting of woman in Bluffton; 2nd person wanted, police say

Sherrod A. Green, 30, was arrested last week in the shooting of a woman on 9 Albert Green Lane in Bluffton in September, a Bluffton Police Department release says.
Green has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery second degree, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.
Witnesses told police several people were having an argument when a gun was fired and struck the woman, a previous release said. It said the woman was found laying on the kitchen floor when police arrived. She was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
Green and Jelani Menefee, 23, were identified as suspects after talking to witnesses, the release says. Warrants were obtained days after the shooting.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force and Hardeeville Police Department assisted the Bluffton department with locating Green at an apartment complex in Hardeeville.
Green remains in custody at Beaufort County Detention Center.
Menefee has yet to be located. He is wanted on assault and battery third degree.
Anyone with information should call police at 843-706-4560 or remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Tips can lead to a $1,000 cash reward.
