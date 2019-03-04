2 teens knocked off bicycles, assaulted and robbed at Spanish Moss Trail entrance, deputies say

Two teenage boys riding their bicycles home from a convenience store late Saturday evening were assaulted and robbed at the entrance of Spanish Moss Trail at Roseida Road in Burton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The boys were riding past the trail entrance around 10:45 p.m. when two males between the ages of 17 and 19 jumped out of the bushes and knocked them off their bikes, according to a deputy’s report.
One of the boys was punched in the mouth, causing his lip to get cut on his braces, the report said. The other boy was kicked in the head once. One of the boys tried to hit back at his assailant.
The suspects stole one of the boys’ cellphones, which the boy noted had a dead battery, the report said.
Neither boy knew the suspects, who took off running and jumped into a green Ford truck, the report said.
