Emergency crews working head-on collision at Broad River Bridge, officials say

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle collision with injuries at Robert Smalls Blvd. and Savannah Highway in Port Royal, officials say.
The accident involved a dump truck and sports utility vehicle, an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lt. Daniel Byrne with the Burton Fire District said the accident was head on.
Beaufort Port Royal Fire Department also is on the scene, along with Port Royal Police Department.
The accident will impact traffic entering and leaving Beaufort via the Broad River Bridge, the alert says.
“Expect delays while the accident is being cleared,” the 4:45 p.m. release said.
Google maps showed stopped traffic at the intersection of Robert Smalls Blvd. and Savannah Highway at about 4:33 p.m.
This story will be updated
