Crews search for 33-year-old man last seen by his wife swimming off Tybee Island

U.S. Coast guard officials are searching for a missing man who was last seen by his wife swimming off the coast of Tybee Island on Monday evening.
Tybee Island Fire and Rescue officials notified the Coast Guard at 6:38 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. The 33-year-old man was last seen wearing a wet suit and on a body surfing board, the release said.
He went missing somewhere off the north end of Tybee Island, WTOC reported.
Multiple local agencies and the Coast Guard have been searching for the swimmer using both boats and a helicopter throughout the night.
As of 9 a.m., officials were still searching for the swimmer.
In August, a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old man drowned after going missing off the Tybee Island South Beach Sandbar, WSAV reported.
This story will be updated.
