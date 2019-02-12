Crime & Public Safety

Hilton Head five-car accident sends one to hospital, officials say

By Teresa Moss

February 12, 2019 05:53 PM

Beaufort County Traffic Cameras

A westbound lane on U.S. 278 has been closed as emergency crews respond to a five-car accident on Hilton Head Island, a town alert says.

The accident happened near the intersection of Gumtree Road

One person was transported to Hilton Head Hospital with minor injuries, said Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue spokeswoman.

Beaufort County traffic cameras showed multiple fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles on the scene at about 5:43 p.m.

Google maps showed the accident clogging traffic between Whooping Crane Way and Gum Tree Road, about 5:43 p.m.

Fister said emergency crews were starting to leave the scene about 6 p.m. She said it often takes a little bit of time for traffic to start moving normally after an accident.

