Hilton Head five-car accident sends one to hospital, officials say

A westbound lane on U.S. 278 has been closed as emergency crews respond to a five-car accident on Hilton Head Island, a town alert says.
The accident happened near the intersection of Gumtree Road
One person was transported to Hilton Head Hospital with minor injuries, said Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue spokeswoman.
Beaufort County traffic cameras showed multiple fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles on the scene at about 5:43 p.m.
Google maps showed the accident clogging traffic between Whooping Crane Way and Gum Tree Road, about 5:43 p.m.
Fister said emergency crews were starting to leave the scene about 6 p.m. She said it often takes a little bit of time for traffic to start moving normally after an accident.
