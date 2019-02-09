Officials warn of open burn danger as gusty winds move through Beaufort, Jasper counties

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a warning of possible fire danger due Saturday to wind gusts in Beaufort and Jasper counties.
“Relative humidity around 20 to 25 percent combined with gusty northeast winds near 25 mph at times along with drying fine fuel conditions will result in an elevated fire danger across portions of southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia away from the immediate coast,” the advisory said.
The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. and most of the wind gusts are expected in the afternoon.
The Bluffton Township Fire District posted to Facebook Saturday asking residents to not conduct any outdoor burning until the winds leave the area.
Jasper County Emergency Services also warned residents of the risk of burning vegetation Saturday.
“If you decide to burn, the South Carolina State Precautions Law requires anyone not within city or town limits to obtain a burn permit from the S.C. Forestry Commission before lighting the fire,” an emergency services release said. “Without prior approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the law only allows for you to burn vegetative debris.”
The law also requires that residents have adequate means for controlling the fire and to not leave it unattended.
