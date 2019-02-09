2 dogs rescued in Beaufort Co. house fire, officials say

Two dogs were rescued from a Burton home Friday evening after a fire started in the kitchen, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The fire was reported at a home on Providence Road after the homeowner reported smoke was filling her home and that she “could hear popping,” the release said.
The woman evacuated the home, but told dispatchers that her two dogs were still inside.
Firefighters from the Burton Fire District and the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered a blanket of smoke had “banked down over the street” and that black smoke was pouring from the front door.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in the kitchen and rescued the two dogs.
Both animals were examined by Beaufort County EMS personnel and were found to be healthy. They were released back to their owner.
Firefighters believe the fire started after cooking was left unattended, which is the leading cause of fire locally and nationally, the release said.
The home sustained heavy damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the home. The resident was displaced, but was able to stay with friends.
