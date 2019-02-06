Beaufort County father attacks son with ax handle; son stabs dad, police say

A Burton man was arrested Wednesday for assault and battery after attacking his son with an ax handle, records show.
A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office police report says the dad showed up at his son’s Shell Point business Tuesday. The son told police he confronted his father and asked him to leave.
In response, the dad grabbed an ax handle and struck the son in the left hand, the report says.
A scuffle started between the two as the son attempted to stop the attack. His father continued to strike him, the report says.
The son grabbed a pocketknife and started “slashing” at the father in defense, the report says.
The fight ended after the father was wounded. He was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS for a puncture wound to his abdomen, the police report says.
The father remained in Beaufort County Detention Center with no bond set on Tuesday afternoon.
