Bluffton man, in court over traffic violations, charged with sexual conduct with minor

A Bluffton man was accused of sexual conduct with a minor on Tuesday when he appeared in court on a different matter.
Sheldon Cason, 54, of Bluffton, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a news release from the Bluffton Police Department.
His accuser is between the ages of 11 and 14, the news release said.
If convicted, Cason faces up to 20 years in prison.
Cason was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Bluffton Municipal Court on traffic violations, including driving without a license and failure to maintain proof of insurance, according to court records.
He was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on Wednesday morning.
