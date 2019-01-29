They shot a man in a Beaufort County park; 3 sent to prison, officials say

Three people have plead guilty to charges related to a 2016 Port Royal attempted armed robbery which resulted in a man shot, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.
The trio attempted to rob two men at John Parker Park on Aug. 4, 2016. One of the men was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, the release says.
“This could have easily ended very differently,” said Dustin Whetsel of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “This defendant opened fire on these people and could have killed either or both of them.”
Dalante Marquise Fripp, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Monday. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and five years probation.
Darielle Brianna Harris, 22, also plead guilty to criminal conspiracy and was sentenced to no more than five years.
A third person, Jamahn Mykai Callaway, 20, of Beaufort, pleaded guilty on Jan. 19 to two counts of attempted murder, two counts of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He has yet to be sentenced.
