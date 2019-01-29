Crime & Public Safety

You’ll see extra police in this area near I-95 on Tuesday morning. Here’s why

By Lana Ferguson

January 29, 2019 09:44 AM

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there will be an increased law enforcement presence in a small area of Hardeeville on Tuesday morning.

This morning, a suspect led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit near Stiney Road and Hardeeville Industrial Park Road before the suspect ran into a wooded area, a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect was apprehended, the post said. There is no immediate threat to the public, the post said.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

