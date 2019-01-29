You’ll see extra police in this area near I-95 on Tuesday morning. Here’s why

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents there will be an increased law enforcement presence in a small area of Hardeeville on Tuesday morning.
This morning, a suspect led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit near Stiney Road and Hardeeville Industrial Park Road before the suspect ran into a wooded area, a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect was apprehended, the post said. There is no immediate threat to the public, the post said.
