Family of 4 displaced after morning Beaufort Co. house fire, officials say

A Burton family of four were displaced from their home Saturday morning after a fire broke out, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The fire started around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Broad River Boulevard. Burton, Beaufort and Port Royal firefighters responded after a resident of the home ran to a neighbor’s house, called 911 and reported that her home was full of smoke.
The flames were quickly brought under control by firefighters, the release said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire and severity of damages remain under investigation. The American Red Cross has been notified to assist the family — which is made up of two adults and two children.
