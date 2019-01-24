Crime & Public Safety

Do you know what happened to Malik Spencer? Call this number

By Teresa Moss

January 24, 2019 05:42 PM

Malik Spencer Provided by Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for missing teen, Malik Spencer, since Dec. 19.

Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office investigator Brian Abell at 843 255-3436.

Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843 554-1111.

The family is offering a $4,000 reward for any information that results in the finding of Malik.

