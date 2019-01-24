Do you know what happened to Malik Spencer? Call this number

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for missing teen, Malik Spencer, since Dec. 19.
Anyone with information about Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office investigator Brian Abell at 843 255-3436.
Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843 554-1111.
The family is offering a $4,000 reward for any information that results in the finding of Malik.
