Dog roaming Hilton Head neighborhood kills another dog and bites owner, police say

A Hilton Head woman’s small dog was killed in an attack Sunday morning while she was walking it on a bike path near her home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman and her 11-pound Pomeranian/Shih Tzu mix were on the bike path near Outlaw Road and Squire Pope Road around 8 a.m. when she saw another dog roaming without a leash, the report said.

The dog, a tan pit bull mix with a bright green collar, attacked the Pomeranian/Shih Tzu and left the woman with a small puncture on the top of her left hand when she tried to pick her dog up, the report said.

The woman took her injured dog to an emergency veterinarian in Savannah but it died later that day, the report said.

Deputies were able to discover where the pit bull lived and issued the owner tickets for breaking county ordinances for dangerous animal and animal running at large. Beaufort County Animal Shelter & Control also seized the pit bull due to its “aggressive nature” and it causing fatal injuries to the other dog, the report said.