Sheriff’s Office, state law enforcement search for missing Jasper County woman

By Lana Ferguson

January 22, 2019 03:45 PM

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Levy woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Chris Malphrus said in a Facebook post.

Mary Elizabeth Snyder, 58, was reported missing by her family around 2 p.m., the post said.

Snyder left her home on Bonnie Bryan Road near the Bellinger Hill area around 11:30 a.m. wearing dark-colored pants, a dark jacket, and a white sweatshirt with Mickey Mouse on the front, the post said. She also had a black backpack.

Snyder’s family said she has medical conditions that need attention and they did not know the direction she was traveling in, the post said.

There is no immediate threat to the public, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area while the Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Department of Natural Resources dive team and K-9 team, S.C. Law Enforcement helicopter, and Levy Fire Department search for Snyder.

