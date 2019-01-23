Woman hurt in mid-January car crash in Bluffton died Sunday in Savannah hospital, officials say

A woman involved in a Jan. 13 two-car crash on Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton died Sunday in an area hospital, officials say.

Donna Chadwick, 68, had been in the Intensive Care Unit at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, according to Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen.

The crash occurred just before 5:45 p.m. near the Cinemark movie theater and involved a black Impala and a tan Honda, according to comments in the Bluffton Police Department’s call detail report on the crash.

The report — which does not include names of those involved — notes there was one female who was stuck in a car with a laceration to her head and a man complaining of leg pain. The person who called 911 told police there was also a toddler on scene but that “she look(ed) OK,” according to the report.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, the cars were towed, and the scene was cleared by 6:30 p.m., the report said.

The Bluffton Police Department’s initial incident report on the crash was not available at the time of publication due to a computer software problem, a spokesperson with the department said Tuesday.