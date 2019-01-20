Fishermen find body in Edisto River Sunday morning, police say

Colleton-County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Edisto River by fishermen Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by the office.
“Several local residents checking trout lines stumbled across the body floating in the Edisto River,” the post says.
Limited information was released Sunday.
The Edisto River connects to the Atlantic Ocean in Colleton County. The county is located north of Beaufort County.
An exact location for where the body was found on the river was not provided.
Colleton County Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation with assistance by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Fire Rescue, the Colleton County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources
