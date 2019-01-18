3 men from Florida arrested in armed robbery of Hilton Head gas station

Three men from Florida were arrested Friday and face charges related to an early morning armed robbery of a Parker’s gas station on Hilton Head Island.
The gas station’s employees reported that three men took money and fled the store, located on U.S. 278, just after midnight Friday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies spotted the suspects’ vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the news release said. The driver reportedly continued through the Main Street area, across U.S. 278 and onto side roads.
The news release said the driver stopped in the parking lot of Hilton Head Christian Academy, where the men jumped out of their vehicle and ran away. They were arrested in the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex.
Darrol Johnson, 20, of Opa-locka, Florida, and Kevin D’Haiti, 24, of Miami, was charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.
Denzel Johnson, 20, of Opa-locka, Florida, was charged with conspiracy.
The three men were being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting bond hearings on Friday afternoon.
Other suspects are being sought, the news release said. Anyone with information may call Sgt. Pat Murphy at 843-255-3413 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
