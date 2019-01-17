SC man charged after trying to use fake bills at Hilton Head bar twice, police say

A Columbia man was arrested late Tuesday night after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit money to pay his tab at a Hilton Head Island bar twice in a span of four days, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release.

Kevin Elmo Pierce, 38, faces charges of two counts of forgery, open container, driving under suspension, and simple possession of marijuana, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log.

On Tuesday, Pierce tried to pay his bar tab with a $50 bill that employees determined was fake and refused to accept, the release said. They told deputies Pierce had also tried to pay with fake cash a few days before, the release said.

Employees pointed Pierce’s car out to deputies as it was leaving the bar’s parking lot. Deputies pulled the car over, the release said.

That’s when they discovered Pierce was driving under suspension and there were open containers of alcohol in the car, the release said.

After interviews with Pierce and a passenger in the car, deputies recovered nearly $500 in counterfeit bills, the release said.

Pierce was booked into the jail after 2 a.m. Wednesday and remained there on a bond of $12,972.50 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the jail log.