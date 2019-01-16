A thief took this Beaufort Co. man’s boat for a joyride, police say

A Beaufort County man learned his boat was stolen after a Port Royal police officer found it docked with the motor running at Port Royal Marine, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report says.
The man told police he had docked his boat at a Habersham boat dock located on Old Oyster Factory Road the day before.
He arrived at Port Royal Marina to find the 2002 18’6” Sea Pro Boat had a “substantial amount of electrical damage and structural damage.”
The man estimated the cost of the damages at approximately $5,000.
