Someone tried to set a Beaufort Co. house on fire as three slept inside, police say

A Burton man woke up in middle of the night to a strong smell of gasoline and a portion of siding on his trailer burnt, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man, his fiance and a friend were sleeping in the trailer when the incident occurred. After waking at 3 a.m. from the smell, the man walked the perimeter of the home but did not find anyone.
It wasn’t until the next morning that the man noticed an area — about 5-feet high — on the backside of the trailer that was blackened with char marks.
“The siding had streak marks from an unknown liquid,” the police report says. It also notes there was a strong smell of gasoline in the area.
The man told police he couldn’t think of anyone who would attempt arson. He told police he wanted to press charges if anyone is identified.
