Teen’s accused killer goes to trial nearly 4 years after Hilton Head beach shooting

Almost four years after a single gunshot killed 17-year-old Dominique Williams near one of Hilton Head’s popular south-end beaches, his alleged killer faces trial.

John Duncan, now 19, was 15 years old when he was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with Williams’ death, according to Beaufort County court documents. The weapons charge was dismissed by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office this past January, the documents say.

Duncan is to be tried as an adult, despite his age at the time of his arrest.

File: John Duncan appears in court for a pretrial hearing in December 2016. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Jury selection was taking place Monday in Beaufort County General Session Court. The trial is to begin Tuesday before state Circuit Court Judge Brooks P. Goldsmith.

Williams was fatally shot just south of Coligny Beach Park’s popular water spouts when he was walking with friends near the beach access about 8:20 p.m. on July 19, 2015, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Duncan was arrested two days after the shooting when his family turned him in to law enforcement.

Williams’ slaying was the first — and only — alleged murder to happen at Coligny.

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone and Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton are prosecuting the case. Public defender Jeffrey Stephens is representing Duncan.