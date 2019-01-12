U.S. Marshals arrest man in connection to Jasper County shooting incident

A Mitchelville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a shooting incident reported Monday in Jasper County that left another man wounded, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office news release.
U.S. Marshal’s Taskforce members arrested Vernell Bolden, 32, and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bolden was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened Monday in the Orange Grove area. Deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
An investigation revealed that an altercation had allegedly taken place between the victim and Bolden, and that Bolden pulled a handgun and shot the victim, the release said.
The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital and later flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.
