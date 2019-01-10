Bluffton Police investigate five recent armed robberies at Mexican restaurants

The Bluffton Police Department is looking for suspects involved in five armed robberies that have happened at three Mexican restaurants recently.
In each case, victims say a man approached them holding a gun while they were sitting in or getting out of their vehicles. Their cars were sitting in the parking lots of La Mexicana on Simmonsville Road, El Super International on Sherrington Drive and Don Chanitos on Sable Drive.
The incidents took place between Dec. 27 and Jan. 6.
A black male approached each of the victims and demanded money and their phone as he pointed the gun.
A surveillance video of the robberies can be viewed here.
If you have any information or have been a victim, you are urged to call Detective Adam Thompson at 843-706-4540 or Bluffton Police Department Investigations Tip Line at 843-706-4560. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 1-888-Crime-SC. The Bluffton Police Hispanic Hotline is 843-706-7806.
The Bluffton Police Department provides these safety tips:
- Avoid sitting in your parked vehicle for long periods of time.
- Avoid dark parking lots or alley ways, especially if alone.
- Pay attention to your surroundings when exiting and entering your vehicle.
- Don’t approach anyone that appears to be out of place.
- If you witness a crime and the suspect leaves in a vehicle, try to remember the tag number.
- If you see anything suspicious, call 911.
