Money was stolen from these 2 Hilton Head churches over the weekend, police say

Offices at two Hilton Head Island churches were riffled through and gift cards stolen over the weekend, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Both churches are located on William Hilton Parkway.

Christ Lutheran Church was broken into sometime between Thursday evening and Sunday morning, a report said.

The pastor and his wife arrived at the church Sunday morning and saw his office door had been forced open, the report said. Several drawers were open and their content “disheveled,” the report said.

The checkbook used for the pastoral discretionary fund and three $50 Kroger gift cards were stolen, the report said. The account for the checkbook was subsequently closed and no checks had been cashed, the report said.

Items from the First Presbyterian Church were stolen between Friday evening and Sunday morning, a report said.

An administrative assistant noticed her desk and the secretary’s desk were in “disarray” and was missing four or five gift cards that were in her desk, the report said.

No charges had been filed at the time of the reports.