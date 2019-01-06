Beaufort Co. family displaced after early morning fire

Burton Fire District responded at 5 a.m. Sunday on Glaze Drive, according to a release.
“Initial reports state four people were possibly trapped inside,” the release says. “Firefighters arrived on scene to fire coming through the roof of the single-family home.”
The firefighters searched for the family inside the home under high heat conditions, the release says.
It was later discovered no one was home at the time of the fire. Red Cross is assisting the displaced family, the release says.
The fire — believed to be unintentional — took more than hour to fully extinguish.
The fire was one of 18 emergencies the district responded to since Friday. Those included six motor vehicle collisions, which resulted in four injuries.
