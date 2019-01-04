Someone opened fire on a Beaufort Co. home where children slept. Here’s what we know

An early morning shooting shattered a window of a home where children slept in Burton on Monday, according to an officer’s report.
The shooting was the second reported on the Milledge Village Road the same morning, and a possible connection between the two is being investigated, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Friday. In the earlier shooting, a man told deputies his car had been shot after he dropped someone off in the area.
Residents told investigators they were already awake just before 4 a.m. because of the earlier shooting when a black truck pulled up in front of their home and opened fire with three or four shots., a Sheriff’s Office report said. One of the bullets shattered a window of a room where two children slept in bunk beds, according to the report.
A woman in the room at the time checked on the children and another family member in another room and none were hurt, the report said. The deputy reported the bullet had struck a television and found the slug on children’s jeans on the floor.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Two people leaving in an SUV of a neighboring home told deputies they were scared because bullets from that shooting had hit their home and vehicle, the report said. A deputy noted a bullet appeared to have entered the back window of the SUVv and cracked the front windshield.
About two hours earlier, a man told deputies he had been driving on Milledge Village Road when someone shot at his car, hitting his front passenger window.
The incidents are being investigated and no arrests have been made as of Friday morning, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said.
Comments